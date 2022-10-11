India’s Oscar nominated Chhello Show’s child actor Rahul Koli dies at 10

Mother has the right to decide surname of child after husband's death: SC

Chandigarh, Oct 11: In a heartbreaking news, 10-year-old actor Rahul Koli, who acted in India's official Oscar entry 'Chhello Show', passed away earlier this month due to leukaemia.

His father and an auto-rickshaw driver Ramu Koli confirmed the news of his death to a leading daily. "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

He recalls his son telling him that their lives would change after October 14. "But he left us before that," he added.

The Koli's family held a prayer meeting for him in their hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar.

It is reported that director Nalin Pandya and other members of the team were with Rahul Koli in his last moments.

'Chhello Show' ('Last Film Show' in English), directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat. It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.