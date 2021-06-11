Indian Youth Congress to immerse unclaimed ashes of unclaimed COVID-19 victims

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress will today immerse the unclaimed ashes of 500 victims of COVID-19 in Haridwar today.

    "Indian Youth Congress takes the initiative to immerse the ashes of 500 dead bodies, who were left at Nigambodh Ghat and were not able to be immersed by the families due to Covid," a tweet by the IYC chief B V Srinivas said in a tweet.

    Srinivas has been in the forefront of managing COVID-19 crisis during second wave by arranging oxygen cylinders. He was also questioned by the Delhi Police over the source of oxygen cylinders and other life saving drugs. Later he was given a clean chit saying that they were actually helping people in distress and did not defraud anyone.

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 12:07 [IST]
