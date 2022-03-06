YouTube
    Indian student injured in Kyiv firing to be brought back to Delhi tomorrow

    New Delhi, Mar 06: 31-year-old Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, will be brought back to Delhi on Monday. He will be accompanied by Union Minister VK Singh.

    Harjot Singh

    The incident took place on February 27 when Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. Singh is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.

    Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last Thursday.

    To evacuate citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Indian government have initiated Operation Ganga. However, the evacuation from the eastern part of the country has been a cause of concern as heavy violence in underway.

    India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight back.

    Russia on Wednesday said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine following a request from New Delhi.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 21:14 [IST]
