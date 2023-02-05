Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ Scheme

Protest in Haldwani to save the illegal encroachment could be the new Shaheen Bagh 2.0

New Delhi, Feb 05: Indian Railways has come up with a very special tour Garvi Gujarat to showcase the cultural and Spiritual Heritage of Vibrant Gujarat State by running its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

This special tourist train, operated by IRCTC, will depart on 28th February from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on 8 days tour. Boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations for convenience of tourists.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Government of India Scheme of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" conceptualised on the life of Great Freedom Fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The first stoppage of this train tour package has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction.

The entire train will cover a distance of 3500 KMs approx during the course of 8 days journey.

The visit of World's tallest statue - Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary.

Beside, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka are the religious sites covered in 8 days tour. There will be two night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs. 52250/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.67140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs. 77400/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe) the IRCTC tourist train will be a 8 days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment option for breaking the total payment in small amount EMIs.

Sunday, February 5, 2023, 13:40 [IST]