Indian Railways cancels 28 trains from May 9: Check list

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: Amid COVID-19 surge, the Indian Railways has cancelled 28 pairs of long-distance special train services due to "poor patronisation". The list of 28 trains that stands cancelled include Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express.

List of cancelled trains

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

SHATABDI SPL running New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02005)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02011)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Punjab (Train No: 02013)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar (Train No: 02029)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kathgodam, Uttarakhand

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Chandigarh

JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh

DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Pune, Maharashtra

DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, J&K

KOTA-DDN SPL running between New Delhi and Kota, Rajasthan

RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Chennai, Tamil Nadu has been cancelled from May 12 onwards

RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

NDLS-SVDK EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

DEE-BKN SPL running between New Delhi and Bikaner, Rajasthan

SHRI SHAKTI SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

SAINIK SPL EXP running between New Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan

DDN FESTIVAL SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

SIDDHABALI SPL running between New Delhi and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand

RAIL MOTOR SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand

FESTIVAL SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand

HIMACHAL EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chowk, Himachal Pradesh

YNRK-JAT EXP SPL running between Yog N Rishikesh and Jammu Tawi, J&K

HEMKUNT SPL running between Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Katra, J&K

SASN-FZR EXP SPL running between Mohali, Punjab and Firozpur, Punjab

VANDE BHARAT running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K