Indian operatives were in touch with accused in Sri Lanka bombings

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: The chat transcripts of two Indian operatives came under the scanner of the agencies post the suicide blasts at Sri Lanka.

Kasim Stimerwala and Ubed Mirza who were arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad were in touch with Aadhhil, a suspect in the Sri Lanka blasts through WhatsApp, the agencies in India have learnt.

The duo are in judicial custody at Surat and have been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has accused them of plotting lone wolf attacks in Ahmedabad.

Nation wide curfew imposed as communal violence hits Sri-Lanka

The chargesheet filed in 2017 speaks about the conversation with Aadhil, who the agencies believe is an accused in the Sri Lanka blasts. The agencies however say that there is no direct link between the two Indian operatives and Aadhil. While the duo were on the radar and we re-visited the files post the suicide bombings, there is no evidence as of now to link them with the Sri Lanka bombings, an agency official said.