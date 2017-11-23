Indian Navy gets its first woman pilot

In a historic moment, Indian Navy got its first woman pilot and three others being the first women officers to be inducted into the Naval Armament Inspection (NAI) branch.

Four women cadets marched out in the Passing Out Parade reviewed by Admiral Sunil Lanba at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur on Wednesday.

Shubhangi Swaroop, a cadet from Uttar Pradesh, became the first woman pilot in Indian Navy. Also, Shakthimaya S., a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Aastha Segal (NAI Branch) and Cadet Roopa A., were initiated into NAI responsible for assuring the quality of all armaments including missiles.

In all, 328 cadets including 20 female cadets of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard including two International cadets one each from Tanzania and Maldives participated in the PoP.

#ShapingFutureNavalLeadership #POP 328 cadets of IN & ICG incl 2 International cadets (one each from Tanzania & Maldives) "Pass Out" of the hallowed portals of INA on successful completion of Training. Parade reviewed by Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/dU0m2zhpAi — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 22, 2017

