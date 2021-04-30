YouTube
    indian navy coronavirus

    Indian Naval medical team deputed for PM COVID-19 care hospital in Ahmedabad

    New Delhi, Apr 30: As part of the Armed Forces contribution to civil administration in combating the current COVID crisis, a 57 member naval medical team consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff has been deputed to Ahmedabad on 29 Apr 21.

    Indian Naval medical team deputed for PM COVID-19 care hospital in Ahmedabad

    The team will be deployed at the 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', a special hospital set up to manage the COVID crisis. The team is being deployed for two months period to begin with and the duration would be extended if required.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    X