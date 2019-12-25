Indian missions in Afghanistan will be targets of ISI-ISIS sponsored suicide bombings

New Delhi, Dec 25: An Intelligence Bureau report has said that there is a plot that has been hatched to bomb the Indian missions in Afghanistan.

The report further states that the ISI has tasked the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Islamic State in Afghanistan to carry out the bombings. The ISIS in Afghanistan has a large number of Indians. Most of the Indians who are part of the ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan are from Kerala.

The report says that the attacks are being coordinated in Pakistan and are being overseen by one Saifulla who is a native of Lahore. The report also says that the attacks would be in the nature of a suicide bombing and 5 persons have been trained for the operation.

It may be recalled that the Jaish-e-Mohammad in association with the Taliban had hatched similar plots. In the year 2008, a suicide bombing outside the Indian embassy had claimed 40 lives. The Indian missions have been the primary targets of these groups.