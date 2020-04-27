  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian firm likely to begin production of coronavirus vaccine in next two weeks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: An Indian firm has said that it is likely to begin production of coronavirus vaccine in the next two to three weeks.

    Serum Institute of India in Pune said that it would produce the Oxford University developed vaccine and it is hopeful that it could bring it to the market by October if the human trials are successful.

    Indian firm likely to begin production of coronavirus vaccine in next two weeks

    The company has partnered with Oxford University as one of the seven global institutions manufacturing the vaccine.

    Human trials of Coronavirus 'ChAdOx1' vaccine begins today: Here's how it works?

    "SII will be manufacturing the vaccine in anticipation of clinical trials succeeding by September-October in the UK... Following that, SII has undertaken the decision to initiate the manufacture at their own risk. The decision has been solely taken to have a jump-start on manufacturing, to have enough doses available, if the clinical trials work," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Indian vaccine major, in a statement.

    "Our team has been working closely with Dr Hill ( professor Adrian Hill) from Oxford University, and we are expecting to initiate production of the vaccine in two-three weeks and produce five million doses per month for the first 6 months, following which, we hope to scale up production to 10 million doses per month," he also said.

    The human safety trials of the vaccine began in Oxford on Thursday. This is the sixth coronavirus vaccine to enter the first phase of clinical trials. If the trials are successful, scientists hope to have one million doses ready by September. The production would be dramatically ramped up after that.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vaccines indian

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X