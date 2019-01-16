Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Apply for Navik Post

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Applications are invited from male Indian nationals possessing educational qualifications and age, as prescribed below, for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty) in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an

education board recognized by Central/State Government with minimum 50 per cent

aggregate marks. (5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. This relaxation will also be applicable to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service).

Also read: APPSC issues notification for recruitment of 308 lecturers in degree colleges

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination and Physical Fitness Test.

Click here for notification

Click here to apply