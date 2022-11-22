Lighter, stronger, safer: How level 4 bullet-proof jackets will keep Indian soldiers safe at the front

What the CALM system that Indian Army issued tenders for does

Indian Army issues tenders for acquisition of canister launched anti-armour loitering munition

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian Army on Tuesday has issued tenders for the acquisition of canister launched anti-armour loitering munition, news agency ANI reported.

Also, the tenders have been issued for integrated drone detection and interdiction system.

"Indian Army issues tenders for acquisition of 180 canister launched anti-armour loitering munition & 9 integrated drone detection and interdiction system," ANI quoted Indian Army officials in a tweet.

The Army wants to deploy the anti-armour loitering munition in the plains and deserts along the western borders, as well as in high altitude areas up to 16,500 feet along the northern frontier, according to a report in Firstpost.

What the CALM system that Indian Army issued tenders for does

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh described advanced ammunition as the reality of the new age warfare, which is a must for India, given its regional and global imperatives and security challenges.

"Scientific & technological as well as the economic development of a nation is reflected in the capacity of its weapons and ammunition. The development of ammunition is crucial not only for security, but also for socio-economic progress of the country. For India to become a world power and one of the leading countries in defence production, we must move forward in the indigenous design, development & production of ammunition," Singh had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 18:38 [IST]