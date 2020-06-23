Indian Army Chief to visit Ladakh today, will meet with soldiers injured at Galwan Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane will visit the Leh based 14 Corps in Ladakh today.

He would visit Ladakh after completing the ongoing meeting of the corps commanders. The Army Chief will be on a two day visit to Ladakh. He is also expected to meet the soldiers who were injured in the violent brawl with the Chinese on June 15 at Galwan Valley.

In talks with China, India demands restoration of status quo ante

While reviewing the situation, he would also be briefed about the military level talks between India and China.

It may be recalled that military level talks between India and China were held on Tuesday. The talks went on for nearly 11 hours in which India demanded the restoration of status quo ante.