    India witnessing death of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government saying India witnessing the death of democracy.

    "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested & beaten up," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Govt and Govt is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people & this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," said Rahul Gandhi.

    Do whatever, we aren't scared of Narendra Modi: Rahul on ED actionDo whatever, we aren't scared of Narendra Modi: Rahul on ED action

    "Question all you want. There is absolutely nothing there, everybody knows it. My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me," Rahul said.

