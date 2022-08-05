India witnessing death of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government saying India witnessing the death of democracy.

"We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested & beaten up," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference.

"Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Govt and Govt is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people & this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Question all you want. There is absolutely nothing there, everybody knows it. My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me," Rahul said.