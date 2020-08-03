India witnesses a silver lining as number of recovered COVID-19 cases crosses 1.1 million mark

New Delhi, Aug 03: Amidst the widespread of the pandemic there is a silver lining as the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 1.1 million mark over the weekend.

1 lakh persons were declared fit over the weekend, the highest numbers recorded yet over two days. This is seen as a sign of the country's disease mitigation strategy being effective in avoiding a high number of fatalities.

Niti Aayog member, V K Paul said that the trends indicate India's response to the pandemic is improving at various levels of care including at the societal level as well as hospitals. It suggests that we have learnt to take care of our positive cases. We have learnt how soon to act and what works and what does not. We are able to provide more organised and systematic treatment correctly and those involved in COVID-19 management are learning by the day by reading and from each other, Paul, who heads the national task force on COVID-19 said.

The number of active cases as per the health ministry is 5,67,730 while the number persons discharged stands at 1,14,56,29. The total number of deaths reported is 37,364.