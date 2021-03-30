With a likely meeting of Jaishankar, Qureshi Indo-Pak tensions set to thaw further

India welcomes move towards genuine political settlement in Afghanistan: Jaishankar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that India backs a regional process to be convened under the UN to achieve a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar is in Tajikistan and will hold meetings with leaders of the Central Asian States.

He was speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process, a regional initiative of 15 countries, including China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian States. The process is aimed at finding a long lasting solution to the situation in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar to present India’s views on Afghan peace process

Jaishankar also said that durable peace in Afghanistan requires a genuine double peace or peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. He added that it requires harmonising the interests of all, both within and around that country.

"India welcomes any move towards a genuine political settlement and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan. We appreciate the international recognition of foundational principles that will determine their contours," Jaishankar also said.

"We support a regional process to be convened under the aegis of the United Nations. UN stewardship would help to take into account all relevant UN resolutions and improve the odds for a lasting outcome," the External Affairs Minister said.

Jaishankar also said that the continued involvement of foreign fighters in Afghanistan is particularly disturbing. Heart of Asia members and supporting countries should, therefore, make it a priority to press for an immediate reduction in violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.