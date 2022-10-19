YouTube
    India-US move on blacklisting Pakistan terrorist blocked by China at UN

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

    India-US move on blacklisting Pakistan terrorist blocked by China at UN
    Representational Image

    It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, news agency PTI reported.

    This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

    The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

    china terrorist lashkar e taiba

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:40 [IST]
