Twitterati struck with extreme level of curiosity after Harsh Goenka shares Covid isolation ward in China

India-US move on blacklisting Pakistan terrorist blocked by China at UN

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, news agency PTI reported.

'Set own house in order': Meenakshi Lekhi to Pakistan after it raises Kashmir at CICA

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:40 [IST]