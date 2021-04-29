India Today- Axis My India exit polls predicts big win for Vijayan led LDF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The India Today- Axis My India exit polls predicts that the LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan will retain power comfortably.

The exit poll said that the LDF will bag 104-120 seats. The UDF on the other hand which the Congress is part of will bag 2036 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

India Today- Axis My India exit poll was conducted with a sample size of 28,124 respondents across all constituencies in the state. The exit poll said that the NDA is likely to end up with 0-2 seats.

Further it said that the 50 per cent of the women had voted for the LDF as opposed to the 35 per cent for the UDF.

If the predictions come true that would mean Vijayan has bucked anti-incumbency in the state. Further the exit poll says that the LDF will win with a 47 per cent vote share, while in the case of the UDF it is 38 per cent. The NDA would end up with 12 per cent while in the case of the others it is at 3 per cent.

Kerala which polled in a single phase on April 6 recorded a polling percentage of 73.58 per cent. The battle this time is between the incumbent Left led LDF, the Congress led UDF and BJP.