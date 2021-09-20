India to resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines next month: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 20: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India will resume exporting surplus Covid-19 vaccines next month although vaccinating its citizens remains the topmost priority.

    Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to fulfil its commitment to the COVAX global pool, Mandaviya said the export of surplus vaccines would begin in the next quarter (October-December) in line with the government's motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

    Addressing the media, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

    The Health Minister claimed that the cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore with the country registering over 2.5 crore jabs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday alone (17 September). In the last 11 days, the country has provided over 10 crore vaccinations across the country to its citizens.

    COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

    Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of Covid vaccines in India, he said that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking research and production of Covid vaccines in such a big way.

    India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed, he said.

    Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, he said that more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crores in the coming quarter.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
    X