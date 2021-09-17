India to register record Covid-19 vaccination on Modi's B'day: 1-cr crossed, likely to touch 2-cr mark

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 17: The BJP is prepping up to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (17 September) a historic day by setting a record of the maximum number of vaccine inoculations on the day in India. Till 1.30 pm today, a record 1 crore vaccination has been administered across the country, PTI reports citing COWIN data.

The BJP reportedly aims to administer over 1.5 crore vaccines on Narendra Modi's birthday with the trends indicating that it might touch 2-crore-mark on Friday. On 31 August, India witnessed a record 1.28 crore doses of Covid-19 across the country, the highest single-day vaccinations so far.

The BJP-ruled states are aspiring to administer record numbers of vaccination doses through the mega drives. The Bihar government has announced that it will administer 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses, Madhya Pradesh plans to administer 32.9 lakh persons, Karnataka targets 30-lakh mark and Gujarat plans to administer 35 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The BJP is celebrating the birthday of Modi by launching a mega 20-day outreach which will end on 7 October. The party has asked its workers to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination drive on the occasion of his birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

As per BJP president JP Nadda, the party workers will help the people get vaccinated at booth level. He claimed that the party had pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the healthcare system and 6.88 lakh volunteers have been trained in 43 days as part of health volunteers' campaign.