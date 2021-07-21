YouTube
    India tally shoots upto 42,015; Records 3998 new COVID-related deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 42,015 new COVID-19 cases and 3998 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    covid
    representational Image

    According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.27% and has remained under 3 per cent for the 30th consecutive day.

    (This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
    X