India tally shoots upto 42,015; Records 3998 new COVID-related deaths
New Delhi, July 21: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 42,015 new COVID-19 cases and 3998 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.27% and has remained under 3 per cent for the 30th consecutive day.
(This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)
Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 9:48 [IST]