India takes up with Canada reports of threats to Indians, asks Canadian authorities to ensure safety

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: Amid reports of threats to some members of the Indian community in Canada over their support to Centre''s new farm laws, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has taken up the issue with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and New Delhi, and has requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indians.

Asked about the reports that some members of the Indian diaspora in Canada have received threats from Khalistani groups after they took out "tiranga" rallies in support of the farm laws, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We have come across these reports of threat and intimidation to some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from some fringe elements in Canada."

"We have taken this up with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and in Delhi. We have requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Canada," he added.

Srivastava said the Indian nationals are advised to report any such incident to the local Canadian police and also bring it to the immediate attention of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa as well as Indian consulates.

"I would also say, we have taken up with the Canadian authorities the issues concerning the safety and security of our missions and consulates and our diplomatic personnel in Canada," he said.