India summons Pakistani envoy, condemns 'deliberate targeting of civilians in J&K'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 18: India on Saturday summoned the charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission to lodge a strong protest over the death of three civilians in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the death of 3 civilians, including a child, in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in the night of July 17, 2020, in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir," the MEA said in an official statement.

India condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces. "This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2,711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces," stated the MEA.

Pakistan aviation authority suspends 15 more pilots having fake license

"Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary," it further said.

The MEA also confirmed that Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan, who was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province on 22 June 2020, was released from captivity today.

"We convey our appreciation to the Government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh. Targeting and persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remain a matter of grave concern," added the MEA.