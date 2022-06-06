All you need to know about deadly Agni missiles

Is India working on Agni-6? What could be the ramifications if it is test fired

First Night trial of 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 Ballistic missile carried out successfully

First night trial of Agni-III missile held at Abdul Kalam island integrated test range

India successfully tests Agni-4 missile, can strike targets 4,000 km away

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 06: A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 7.30 pm on Monday from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

In a brief statement, the defence ministry said the test was carried out at around 7:30 pm.

It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India's policy of having a "credible minimum deterrence" capability.

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the ministry said.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it added.

The ministry said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability," it said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 23:18 [IST]