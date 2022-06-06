India successfully tests Agni-4 missile, can strike targets 4,000 km away

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 06: A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 7.30 pm on Monday from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

    Representational Image

    The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

    In a brief statement, the defence ministry said the test was carried out at around 7:30 pm.

    It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India's policy of having a "credible minimum deterrence" capability.

    "A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the ministry said.

    "The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it added.

    The ministry said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

    "The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability," it said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 23:18 [IST]
