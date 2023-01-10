YouTube
    India successfully carries out test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II

    New Delhi, Jan 10: A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10, 2023 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

    A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy.

    The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

    The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy". "A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

    "A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

    It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

    The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 21:56 [IST]
