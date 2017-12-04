India stepping-up road construction near China border, work to link Lipulekh Pass to begin in a week

With China stepping up road construction work near border adjoining India, the Border Roads Organization has also decided to speed up the work so that India does not lag behind.

The construction work of a road in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district is likely to be completed in four months.

Improving infrastructure in border areas is vital as it greatly bolsters India's strategic position in the region. It enables quick movement of troops and artillery equipments in the event of hostilities.

Some two-and-a-half months back, India forces were locked in a stand-off at Doklam near Sikkim. The stand-off began after Indian troops stopped the Chinese from constructing a road in disputed region which is a trijunction of India, China and Bhutan borders.

The road in Uttarakhand is being constructed from Ghatiabagar to the Lipulekh Pass. Lipulekh Pass is the last Indian post near the China border in Uttarakhand.

"The track that links villages in the valley with the rest of the district, will remain closed from Monday until April 3, 2018, for the Border Road Organization to finish constructing the 6km rocky stretch of the route that will link the state to the last security post on the India-China border," Pandey was quoted as saying by HT.

