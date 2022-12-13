India slams OIC chief for PoK visit, calls him 'mouthpiece of Pakistan'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the visit of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha for undertaking a tour to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the grouping has no locus standi in matters related to the region. Taha was on a three-day visit to Pakistan from December 10-12.

Responding to media queries on OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's trip to PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ''We strongly condemn the visit of the OIC secretary general to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.''

Our response to media queries on the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: https://t.co/CRPyNdIDyE pic.twitter.com/FgHvUc66Vj — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 13, 2022

''Any attempt of interference and meddling in India's internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable. He said the OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to the issues,'' Bagchi said.

Modi govt should be honest on issues of national security: Kharge on India-China face-off

'Mouthpiece of Pakistan'

Hitting out at the 57-member grouping of largely Muslim-majority nations, the ministry said,''The OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its secretary-general has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan,'' Bagchi said. ''We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the MEA spokesperson added.

A statement by the OIC said Taha briefed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his diplomatic efforts on the question of Jammu and Kashmir. The OIC is a grouping of Muslim-majority nations.

The meeting also reviewed aspects of #cooperation between #OIC and #Pakistan, and in particular, on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers during the ongoing Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Council. — OIC (@OIC_OCI) December 12, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:39 [IST]