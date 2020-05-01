India sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, recovery rate is 25.3%

India

New Delhi, May 01: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to nearly 25.2 per cent, from about 13 per cent a fortnight ago.

As per the Health Ministry data, total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 35365 including 9064 cured/discharged and 1152 deaths.

Agrawal has also asked people to download and use Arogya Setu app while following precautions like using mask and regularly wash hands.

Regarding availability of ventilators, the ministry said that currently 19,398 units are available in the country while the demand is for 75,000. However, 60,884 ventilators have been ordered our of which around 15,000 units will be delivered this month, said PD Vaghela, Chairman of Empowered Group-3 during the press briefing.

"State and district administrations should ensure, through focused efforts, that in 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts the chain of transmission is broken through effective and stringent containment measure," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.