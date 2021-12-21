India’s Omicron tally now at 200: A state-wise breakup

New Delhi, Dec 21: The number of Omicron cases in India now stands at 200. Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa.

Maharashtra and Delhi top the list with 54 cases each. Telangana and Karnataka with 20 and 19 cases respectively are third and fourth on the list.

Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat have reported 18, 15 and 14 cases of Omicron. In Uttar Pradesh, 2 cases have been reported. Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one case each.

India has a total of 200 cases of #OmicronVariant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zq7AJ0Oqqj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, healthcare experts have warned that the people in the United Tates are sitting ducks for the next wave of COVID-19. Dr Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told CNBC that the US may not be ready for the fast spreading variant. "We're lagging behind what we need to get out to the American public," he said. He also aded that the fully vaccinated should mean three shots instead of two.

The comments come just days after President Joe Biden said that they are looking at a winter of severe illness and death. Biden said that it is high time that people get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. "We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated," the President said.

In the US 36 states have reported Omicron cases." If you're vaccinated and have your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death," Biden also said. He further said that the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the US as it could have thanks to his administration's policies. It is here now and it is spreading and it is going to increase. Get your booster shot as it is critically important, Biden also added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:00 [IST]