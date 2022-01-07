YouTube
    India's GDP to rise 9.2% in FY 2021-22 as against 7.3% contraction in previous fiscal: First advance estimates

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 7: The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday.

    Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2021-22, the NSO stated, "The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21."

    "Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh-crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh-crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent," it added. - PTI

    Read more about:

    gdp economy

    Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 18:47 [IST]
