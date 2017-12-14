India's first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari commissioned into Navy today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation, the naval submarine INS Kalvari in Mumbai.

INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

It is being built under the Rs 23,652 crore Project-75 at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai, is significant because the Navy currently has just 13 ageing diesel-electric submarines, with just half of them operational at any given time.

The force needs at least 18 conventional submarines.

The second one INS Khanderi is slated for delivery by December.

