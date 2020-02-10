India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, to be discharged soon

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Feb 10: The first coronavirus infected patient in the country admitted at the Thrissur government medical college in Kerala, has now been tested negative.

The medical student from Wuhan University admitted in the isolation ward of government medical college Thrissur will be discharged after receiving the next swab sample results.

The Indian student from Wuhan who had tested positive on January 30th has now tested negative when the results of the fifth tests were released.

However, the results of one more test taken on February 8 are awaited, following which a decision can be taken as to whether the patient can be discharged from hospital.

A total of three students had tested positive for the killer virus, the situation in Kerala is under control with no new cases reported. More than 3,000 people are under observation including 45 in isolation wards of hospitals.

With no new cases reported, the state government withdrew the state calamity alert though the 28 period home quarantine for those in the contact list of infected persons continues, said health minister K.K Shylaja.

On February 3, the government had declared coronavirus a state calamity.