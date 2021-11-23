YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's daily Covid-19 tally further drops with 7,579 new cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: India added 7,579 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,526,480, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8 am.

    Indias daily Covid-19 tally further drops with 7,579 new cases

    Active cases stand at 1,13,584 - lowest in 536 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.33% - lowest since March 2020).

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

    The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X