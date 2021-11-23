India's daily Covid-19 tally further drops with 7,579 new cases

With phone number and name, anybody can now check vaccination certificate on CoWIN portal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: India added 7,579 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,526,480, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8 am.

Active cases stand at 1,13,584 - lowest in 536 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.33% - lowest since March 2020).

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:32 [IST]