India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 Cr doses

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

2,62,932 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/UT. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

The total of 16,48,76,248 include 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 75,36,320 FLWs (2nd dose), and 11,64,076 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,42,89,107 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 53,44,986 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,33,18,278 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,35,72,868 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (6th May, 2021), total 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given.

10,24,548 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 12,73,982 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.