India's coal production up 36% in first half of May, dispatch goes up to 37.18 MT

New Delhi, May 24: The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday said that the country's coal production registered a record growth of 36.23 per cent to 33.94 million tonnes in the first half of May 2022. In the first half of the year, production increased to 33.94 Million Ton (MT) achieving a growth of 36.23% over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year, it said.

"India's coal production continues its record achievement during the first half of May, 2022 also, further improving on production and dispatch performance attained in April this year. During the first half of May 2022, total coal production increased to 33.94 Million Ton (MT) achieving a growth of 36.23% over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year. Total coal dispatch up to 15th May, 2022 have been at 37.18 MT recording an increase of 15.87% during the corresponding period last year," a statement from the ministry claimed.

The government further said that the total coal despatches (including non CIL coal producing units) have been to the tune of 71.77 MT for the entire month of April, 2022 registering a growth of 9.39% on year-on-year basis. The total coal production in the country has increased to 67 Million Tonnes (MT) in April 2022 registering an impressive growth of 29.80%.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in April, growth of 27.64 % on year-on-year basis.

Up to 15th May 2022, CIL production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44% over production of 19.60 MT during the same period last year. The total dispatches of coal from CIL have gone up to 57.50 MT in April 2022 from 54.23 MT in April 2021 indicating an increase of 6.03%.

As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non CIL production) to power have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91%, the statement added.

The Ministry of Coal is continuing all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors, the government stated.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 19:45 [IST]