    India resumes quarantine-free entry to fully inoculated tourists from these countries: Check list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Ending a 20-month restraint, India has resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travellers from 99 countries, which have agreed to a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Travellers listed under "Category A", have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, according to the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals released by the Union health ministry on November 11.

    The RT-PCR test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

    Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

    Some of the countries currently considered to be "at risk" by India, which means the travellers from where would need to follow additional measures on arrival including testing, are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

    According to the guidelines, if fully-vaccinated travellers are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine.

    They shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.

    If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures, including submission of samples for post-arrival Covid test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantined for seven days, a re-test would be conducted on the eighth day of arrival and if the results are negative, they have to further self-monitor their health for seven days. "Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule," the guidelines said.

    Here is the list of 99 countries exempted for mandatory quarantine:

    1 Albania

    2 Andorra

    3 Angola

    4 Antigua & Barbuda

    5 Argentina

    6 Armenia

    7 Australia

    8 Austria

    9 Azerbaijan

    10 Bahrain

    11 Bangladesh

    12 Belarus

    13 Belgium

    14 Benin

    15 Botswana

    16 Brazil

    17 Bulgaria

    18 Canada

    19 Chad

    20 Columbia

    21 Commonwealth of Dominica

    22 Comoros

    23 Costa Rica

    24 Croatia

    25 Czech Republic

    26 Dominican Republic

    27 Egypt

    28 El Salvador

    29 Estonia

    30 Eswatini

    31 Finland

    32 France

    33 Georgia

    34 Germany

    35 Ghana

    36 Greece

    37 Guatemala

    38 Guyana

    39 Haiti

    40 Honduras

    41 Hungary

    42 Iceland

    43 Iran

    44 Ireland

    45 Israel

    46 Jamaica

    47 Kazakhstan

    48 Kuwait

    49 Kyrgyz Republic

    50 Lebanon

    51 Liechtenstein

    52 Malawi

    53 Maldives

    54 Mali

    55 Mauritius

    56 Mexico

    57 Moldova

    58 Mongolia

    59 Montenegro

    60 Namibia

    61 Nepal

    62 Netherlands

    63 Nicaragua

    64 Nigeria

    65 Oman

    66 Panama

    67 Paraguay

    68 Peru

    69 Philippines

    70 Poland

    71 Qatar

    72 Romania

    73 Russia

    74 Rwanda

    75 San Marino

    76 Serbia

    77 Sierra Leone

    78 Singapore

    79 Slovak Republic

    80 Slovenia

    Page 3 of 3

    81 South Sudan

    82 Spain

    83 Sri Lanka

    84 State of Palestine

    85 Sudan

    86 Sweden

    87 Switzerland

    88 Syria

    89 The Bahamas

    90 The United Kingdom

    91 Trinidad & Tobago

    92 Tunisia

    93 Turkey

    94 UAE

    95 Uganda

    96 Ukraine

    97 United States of America

    98 Uruguay

    99 Zimbabwe

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 21:17 [IST]
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
