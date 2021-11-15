India resumes quarantine-free entry to fully inoculated tourists from these countries: Check list
New Delhi, Nov 15: Ending a 20-month restraint, India has resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travellers from 99 countries, which have agreed to a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it.
Travellers listed under "Category A", have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, according to the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals released by the Union health ministry on November 11.
The RT-PCR test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.
Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.
Some of the countries currently considered to be "at risk" by India, which means the travellers from where would need to follow additional measures on arrival including testing, are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.
According to the guidelines, if fully-vaccinated travellers are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine.
They shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.
If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures, including submission of samples for post-arrival Covid test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantined for seven days, a re-test would be conducted on the eighth day of arrival and if the results are negative, they have to further self-monitor their health for seven days. "Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule," the guidelines said.
Here is the list of 99 countries exempted for mandatory quarantine:
1 Albania
2 Andorra
3 Angola
4 Antigua & Barbuda
5 Argentina
6 Armenia
7 Australia
8 Austria
9 Azerbaijan
10 Bahrain
11 Bangladesh
12 Belarus
13 Belgium
14 Benin
15 Botswana
16 Brazil
17 Bulgaria
18 Canada
19 Chad
20 Columbia
21 Commonwealth of Dominica
22 Comoros
23 Costa Rica
24 Croatia
25 Czech Republic
26 Dominican Republic
27 Egypt
28 El Salvador
29 Estonia
30 Eswatini
31 Finland
32 France
33 Georgia
34 Germany
35 Ghana
36 Greece
37 Guatemala
38 Guyana
39 Haiti
40 Honduras
41 Hungary
42 Iceland
43 Iran
44 Ireland
45 Israel
46 Jamaica
47 Kazakhstan
48 Kuwait
49 Kyrgyz Republic
50 Lebanon
51 Liechtenstein
52 Malawi
53 Maldives
54 Mali
55 Mauritius
56 Mexico
57 Moldova
58 Mongolia
59 Montenegro
60 Namibia
61 Nepal
62 Netherlands
63 Nicaragua
64 Nigeria
65 Oman
66 Panama
67 Paraguay
68 Peru
69 Philippines
70 Poland
71 Qatar
72 Romania
73 Russia
74 Rwanda
75 San Marino
76 Serbia
77 Sierra Leone
78 Singapore
79 Slovak Republic
80 Slovenia
81 South Sudan
82 Spain
83 Sri Lanka
84 State of Palestine
85 Sudan
86 Sweden
87 Switzerland
88 Syria
89 The Bahamas
90 The United Kingdom
91 Trinidad & Tobago
92 Tunisia
93 Turkey
94 UAE
95 Uganda
96 Ukraine
97 United States of America
98 Uruguay
99 Zimbabwe