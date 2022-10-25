YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India reports 862 new Covid cases, lowest in six months

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: India logged 862 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 196 days, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,44,938, while the active cases declined to 22,549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,28,980 with three fatalities which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. One death has been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.

    A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test
    A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test

    The country had earlier reported low Covid cases on April 11 when 796 infections were logged.

    Another COVID-19 wave warns WHO as India reports Omicron variantAnother COVID-19 wave warns WHO as India reports Omicron variant

    The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

    A decrease of 644 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,93,409, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

    According to the ministry, 219.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    XBB subvariant may trigger another wave of COVID-19 infection: WHO chief scientistXBB subvariant may trigger another wave of COVID-19 infection: WHO chief scientist

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus infection india death toll

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X