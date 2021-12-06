India reports 8,306 new cases in the last 24 hours as Omicron infections rise

Three international travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, total rises to 13

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 06: India on Monday reported 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,537 with 211 deaths in last 24 hours.

In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated this morning, the active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 98,416 - it is the lowest in 552 days.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for ten straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now.

Over 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

On Sunday, India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:21 [IST]