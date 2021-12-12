India reports 7,774 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours, active cases decline to 92,281

New Delhi, Dec 12: With 7,774 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,46,90,510, while the number of active cases declined to 92,281, the lowest in 560 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll mounted to 4,75,434 with the addition of 306 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 45 days now. The number of active cases has decreased to 92,281, comprising 0.27 percent of the total infections, the lowest in 560 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.

Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:30 [IST]