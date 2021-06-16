YouTube
    India reports 62,224 new COVID19 cases, 2,542 deaths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: India's Covid caseload continued to fall with the country recording 62,224 new case and 2,542 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    This is the night consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh COVID cases.

    India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,96,33,105. The active cases have come down below 9 lakh. The country has 8,65,432 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,79,573 deaths so far.

    According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,07,628 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,83,88,100 till date.

    The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,19,72,014 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 28,00,458 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

    "Recovery Rate has increases to 95.80%, while weekly positivity rate drops to less than 5%, currently at 4.17%. Daily positivity rate at 3.22%, less than 5% for 9 consecutive days," according to the ministry.

    India's COVID-19 caseload in past 10 days:

    Date Daily cases Deaths
    June 16 62,224 2,542
    June 15 60,471 2,726
    June 14 70,421 3,921
    June 13 80,834 3,303
    June 12 84,332 4,002
    June 11 91,702 3,403
    June 10 94,052 6,148
    June 9 92,596 2219
    June 8 86,498 2123
    June 7 1,00,636 2,427
    June 6 1,14,460 2,677

