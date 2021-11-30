India reports 6,990 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 551 days

Omicron scare: One Sample in Karnataka appears different from delta, says Minister

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 30: India reported 6,990 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and it is the lowest single-day surge since 551 days, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With 10,116 patients recuperating from the infection, the number of recovered cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,40,18,299. The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

India's Active caseload has dropped to 1,00,543 and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%, the data released by the government said. While the Daily Positivity Rate (0.69%) has remained less than 2% for the last 57 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.84%) is less than 1% for the last 16 days.

On Monday, 10,12,523 samples were collected, thereby taking the total number of tests conducted in the country to detect Covid-19 to 64 crore (64,13,03,848).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 123 Crore landmark milestone (123,15,68,149) after more than 70 lakh (70,85,126) were administered with Covid-19 doses till 7 pm on Monday.

After launching the vaccination drive on 16 January, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 1-crore mark on 19 February, 10-crore mark on 11 April, 25-crore mark on 12 June, 50-crore mark on 6 August, 75-crore mark on 13 September and 100-crore mark on 20 October.

States with Most Covid-19 Daily Cases

Kerala is the state where the highest number of daily cases have been reported after the country hit by the second wave. On Monday, it registered 3,382 new cases with 59 new deaths.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (730 new cases with 9 deaths), Maharashtra (536 new cases with 21 deaths), West Bengal (511 new cases with 11 deaths) and Mizoram (437 cases with 0 deaths).

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday is holding a review meeting with the states and union territories in the wake of new Covid-19 variant Omicron's rise in the parts of the world.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:40 [IST]