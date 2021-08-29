Covid: MHA cautions states ahead of festivals, asks them to ensure no large gathering

India reports 45,083 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload 3,68,558

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: India recorded 45,083 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 32,695,030, while the death toll climbed to 437,370 with 509 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

Of 45,083 new COVID19 cases and 460 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 31,265 COVID positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

The active cases have increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

Kerala to impose night curfew from next week

An increase of 8,783 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.