YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 4,041 fresh Covid cases, active tally stands at 21,177

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 03: India reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking country's total tally to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

    An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X