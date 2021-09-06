Can a person contract both Nipah and Covid? Here's what experts say

India reports 38,948 new Covid-19 cases, 219 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 06: India reported 38,948 fresh Covid-19 cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days

Of 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

As Covid-19 continued to ravage Kerala, the state is now facing a return of the deadly Nipah virus after almost three years as a 12-year-old boy died of it, infecting two health workers.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 53,14,68,867 samples tested for COVID19 up to 5th September 2021. Of which, 14,10,649 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).