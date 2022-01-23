India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 93.18 per cent

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 23: India recorded 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,89,409, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 23, 2022).

The active cases stand at 21,87,205.

According to the data, a total of 3,33,533 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in India today, witnessing a decrease as compared to yesterday. The country had recorded over 3.37 lakh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 4,171 less than yesterday.

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in India has been recorded at 17.78 percent today, seeing a marginal increase as compared to yesterday. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in the country on January 22 was 17.22 percent.

An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,59,168 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,65,60,650.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​161.92 crore. The data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:10 [IST]