How pandemic is leading to learning loss among children

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID19 cases, positivity rate at 19.59 per cent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: As India continues to grapple with an Omicron outbreak, the country reported reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

While the number of active cases stands at 22,02,472, the daily positivity rate has risen to 19.59 percent.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 27), the country saw a total of 3,06,357 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.23 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,76,77,328.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,700. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,21,66,248 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 14,62,261 samples were tested on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:33 [IST]