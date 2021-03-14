India reports 25,320 new COVID19 cases, highest single day tally this year

De-board passengers not following COVID norms in aircraft: DGCA

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: India on Sunday reported 25,320 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, and 161 more related deaths taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,59,048, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Sunday's Covid disease tally has been the highest since the beginning of 2021.

The active cases have now reached 2,10,544 while 1,09,89,897 people have recovered till now.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.