India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases with 340 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases with 340 deaths; see 3 states with highest daily cases

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 11: India reported 13,091 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 340 deaths were recorded in the country with 13,878 patients recuperating from the disease.

The active caseload stands at 1,38,556, which is the lowest in the last 266 days. While the Daily positivity rate (1.10%) is less than 2% for the last 38 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) has remained less than 2% for the last 48 days.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.25%, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. As per the latest data, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 110.18 Crore (1,10,18,05,647) after over 52 lakh (52,28,589) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm Wednesday.

While over 74 crore (74,50,96,516) have received their first dose, more than 35 crore (35,67,09,131) have got both jabs. On Wednesday, a total of 12,31,937 people got their first dose, 39,96,652 people received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Also, 11,89,470 tests were conducted across the country to take the total number of samples collected in the country till the beginning of the pandemic to 61,99,02,064.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala reported 7,540 news coronavirus infections and 48 deaths on Wednesday, thereby raising the caseload to 50,34,858 and the fatalities to 34,621.

West Bengal reported 853 new Covid-19 cases to take the total number of cases to 16,00,732. A total of 15 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu registered 828 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,11,584, while the death toll rose to 36,247 with nine more fatalities.