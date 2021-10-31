India reports 12,830 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; daily tally 10.36% less than yesterday

Has 3rd wave started in India? Here's how many cases of AY.4.2 reported in country, so far

New Delhi, Oct 31: India recorded 12,830 new COVID-19 cases and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Sunday. Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.

With new cases, the Covid-19 caseload has gone up to 3,42,73,300, with the active cases standing at 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days). As many as 14,667 people recuperated form the disease, with total recovery soaring to 3,36,55,842.

The Health Ministry stated that the recovery Rate currently at 98.20%. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.46% - lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (1.13%) less than 2% for last 27 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) less than 2% for last 37 days.

So far, India has conducted 60.83 crore tests and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.18 per cent.