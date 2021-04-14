India reports 1,84,372 new COVID19 cases, 1,027 deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 14: India recorded its biggest-ever single day spike with 1,84,372 fresh cases. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 1,38,73,825 cases. India also witnessed 1,027 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,72,085.

    Experts have blamed the second wave of Covid-19 on virus mutation, full reopening of the economy, public rallies in states holding elections and mass religious festivals.

    Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra announced Section 144 for 15 days in the state with only essential services between 7 am and 8 pm.

